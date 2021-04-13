AURORA | The Rangeview boys soccer team’s hopes of winning the EMAC championship remained alive Monday thanks to an overtime win over rival Gateway.

The Raiders survived a golden opportunity by the Olys, then ended the game themselves six minutes into the extra session on a goal by sophomore forward Alberto Luevano for a 1-0 victory that moved them to 5-0-1 in league play with two games left in the shortened regular season.

Freshman Alexis Salas was credited with the assist on Luevano’s score — which bounced off the far post and ricocheted in for his second goal of the season — and junior goalkeeper Julian Fierro (who had help on a couple of occasions from his defense) got the shutout with five saves.

By virtue of a tie with Adams City earlier in the season, Rangeview remains a half-game off the pace in the EMAC behind 6-0 Hinkley, which downed Vista PEAK 1-0 Monday. The Raiders (who dip into non-league play with a visit from Bear Creek Tuesday) play host to the T-Birds — who must face 6-0-1 Adams City Tuesday — at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gateway was held scoreless for only the second time all season and dropped to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in EMAC play.

Coach Alejandro Garcia’s Olys return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. visit to Lakewood Memorial Field to play Alameda (4-4).

RANGEVIEW 1, GATEWAY 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Gateway 0 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 0 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Overtime

Rangeview — Alberto Luevano (Alexis Salas), 86th minute