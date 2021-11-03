LONGMONT | Grandview did its part to contribute to a night filled with upsets — at least as far as seedings — in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer playoffs Tuesday.

Four of the top six seeds — including all of the top three — in a tournament that began with 32 teams went down to defeat in the second round and one of them (No. 6 Silver Creek) was dispatched by the Wolves, as the 11th-seeded visitors came away with a 1-0 victory at Everly-Montgomery Stadium.

Senior Charlie Lucero’s first-half goal turned out to be all that was needed for coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team to top the previously undefeated Raptors and earn a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinal round along with three other double-digit seeds.

The Centennial League champion Wolves (12-4-1) will get a home game to boot as they will face 14th-seeded Mountain Vista, which eliminated third-seeded Fort Collins 3-1. It will be a rematch of a game played on Aug. 31 in which the Golden Eagles (11-4-2) topped Grandview 1-0.

The Wolves made it to the semifinals during the spring — when the season got moved to from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic — and earned their way within a win of getting back there again thanks to a goal by Lucero, just his third of the season.

Lucero’s tally held up as Grandview’s defense recorded its eighth shut out of the campaign, doing so against a Silver Creek team that hadn’t been held scoreless all season.

The Wolves’ victory put Aurora teams at 1-1 in the second round, as 12th-seeded Cherokee Trail battled fifth-seeded Castle View before going down 3-1 in play at Douglas County Stadium (story).

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS (2ND ROUND)

Nov. 2 at Everly-Montgomery Stadium



(11) Grandview 1, (6) Silver Creek 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 0 — 1

Silver Creek 0 0 — 0

Grandview goal: Charlie Lucero