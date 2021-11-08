Boys Soccer: Lotus School For Excellence makes 2A state title game

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Lotus School For Excellence will play for the Class 2A boys state soccer championship for the first time after a semifinal win over Fountain Valley Saturday.

The Meteors — the No. 2 seed in the 16-team 2A playoffs — scored four goals in the second half to break a tie with the Danes at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lion Stadium for a 5-2 victory that earned them a return trip to Colorado Springs Nov. 13 to play at Weidner Field, home of Switchbacks FC.

Seniors Adani Hassan and Nuradean Sado scored two goals apiece and sophomore Fredy Peraza also scored for coach Bennett Pang’s 14-4 Lotus team, which will meet top-seeded Crested Butte (17-1) in the 2A final at 9 a.m. The Titans advanced by rallying for a 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Ridgeway.

Lotus School For Excellence — a small, K-12 school in Aurora — opened the playoffs with a 6-1 opening round win over the Colorado Springs School, then topped 10th-seeded Denver Christian 2-0 in the quarterfinals to earn the semifinal matchup with Fountain Valley.

Sado’s goals pushed him to a team-leading total of 18 for the season, while Hassan has 15.

