AURORA | Coming off its first loss of the season two days earlier to rival Aurora Central, the Hinkley boys soccer team bounced back Monday with a victory over Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

The Thunderbirds had their undefeated start stopped by the Trojans over the weekend in a non-league matchup, but got back on the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 defeat of the Bison in a return to EMAC play.

Senior Antonio Lopez — who had a hat trick in a win over Westminster last week — tallied the only goal of the game (his seventh of the season) and senior Hector Velez made three saves for coach Abigail Hinga’s Hinkley team, which improved to 6-1 on the season.

The Thunderbirds also moved to 6-0 in the EMAC and close the regular season with matchups against the two teams also at the top of the standings. Hinkley plays at Adams City (6-0-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday and visits Rangeview (6-0-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Vista PEAK (3-4-1 overall, 3-2-1 in EMAC) also has a matchup ahead with Adams City on Friday, plus a road visit to Gateway on Saturday.

