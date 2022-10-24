AURORA | The largest number of city teams have qualified for the Class 5A boys soccer state playoffs since 2019 as five local programs were part of the 32-team state field released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit all will be in action Wednesday when the opening round commences, but only the Cougars — who received the No. 7 overall seed — will be on their home fields.

Cherokee Trail, the only Aurora program in the top 10 of the final 5A coaches poll, is set to play host to No. 26 Chatfield. Coach Mark Hill’s team is in the postseason for a second straight season.

Full Class 5A boys soccer seedings and bracket, here

Next in the seedings is Rangeview at No. 19, as coach Vic Strouse’s program returns to the playoffs after missing out last season. The Raiders, who appear in the state tournament for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, open with a road game at No. 14 Pine Creek.

Regis Jesuit’s eighth consecutive 5A state tournament appearance comes with the No. 20 overall seed. Coach Rick Wolf’s Raiders go to No. 13 Cherry Creek in the opening round in a rematch of a 2020 opening round match won by the Bruins.

Grandview entered the state tournament as the No. 11 seed last season and got hot with a run all the way to winning the state championship. This season, coach Brian Wood’s Wolves come in at No. 31 overall and drew a road game at No. 2 Denver East to open.

Aurora’s last qualifier is No. 32 Overland, which returns to the playoffs for the first time since at least 2008. In his first season as head coach, Isaac Valencia has guided the Trailblazers into the postseason, where they will play at No. 1 Legacy to open.

In other classifications, Lotus School For Excellence — last season’s 2A state runner-up — is the No. 6 seed in this season’s playoffs and Aurora West College Prep received the No. 20 seed in the 3A state tournament.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports