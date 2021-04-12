AURORA | The Grandview boys soccer team won the tiebreaker to finish as the champion of the Centennial League after the completion of league play, which earned the Wolves the top seed in the league’s tournament that opens Tuesday.

Coach Brian Wood’s Wolves finished 6-1, the same record as Mullen, but defeated the Mustangs head-to-head and also earned themselves two more points in the NASL tiebreaker system to finish as the No. 1 seed in the three-game Centennial League tournament that concludes the regular season.

The Wolves have a 6 p.m. opening round contest scheduled against eighth-seeded Cherokee Trail (1-6) at Legacy Stadium, while Aurora teams will be involved in the other three contests as well as No. 5 Eaglecrest (2-4-1) plays at No. 4 Arapahoe (4-2-1), No. 6 Overland (2-5) visits No. 3 Cherry Creek (5-2) and No. 7 Smoky Hill (1-6) travels to No. 2 Mullen (6-1).

Championship and consolation semifinals in the tournament are scheduled for Thursday and placing contests are slated for Saturday, which is the final day of the regular season.

Grandview’s regular season championship brings with it an automatic berth in the Class 5A state playoffs, which will be seeded and announced April 18 by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

According to Smoky Hill athletic director John Thompson, who is in charge of boys soccer in the league, the winner of the Centennial League tournament earns the league’s other automatic postseason berth unless it is Grandview or Mullen (which is in 4A), in which case Cherry Creek — the No. 2 5A team in the standings — would advance.

2021 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, April 13

Game 1: No. 8 Cherokee Trail (1-6) vs. No. 1 Grandview (6-1), Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Eaglecrest (2-4-1) vs. No. 4 Arapahoe (4-2-1), LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.

Game 3: No. 6 Overland (2-5) at No. 3 Cherry Creek (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Smoky Hill (1-6) at No. 2 Mullen (6-1), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Consolation semifinals

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, site TBD

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, site TBD

Saturday, April 17

Game 9 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, site TBD

Game 10 (Fifth place): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, site TBD

Game 11: (Third place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, site TBD

Game 12: (Seventh place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser