AURORA | The Cherokee Trail boys soccer team hoped to take the momentum from an undefeated non-league schedule into Centennial League play, but rival Grandview had other ideas Tuesday evening.

The Wolves did what none of the Cougars’ first eight opponents had been able to do — score twice in a game — and they made it stand up for a 2-1 victory at chilly Legacy Stadium in front of a significant crowd on both sides.

Senior Ben Beckman’s shot from more than 25 yards away with just under 10 minutes to play broke a deadlock and coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team held on to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-4 on the season. Senior Dylan Thompson had the other goal for the Wolves, which came less than five minutes into the game.

Thompson’s goal — which was assisted by Beckman — held up going into halftime thanks to two quick-reaction plays by Grandview junior defender Ryan Williams, who twice flew in front of an open goal to prevent shots by Cherokee Trail’s Jayden Roque from going in.

Coach Mark Hill’s Cougars (8-1) — who came into the game ranked No. 5 in Class 5A in CHSAANow.com’s latest poll — had allowed just one goal in the run of play through eight games (which came in its previous game to Vista PEAK).

Cherokee Trail got the equalizer from senior Landen Sutterby with 11 minutes left, but saw the tie disappear just over a minute later on Beckman’s goal.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 2, (5) CHEROKEE TRAIL 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 1 — 2

Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1

SCORING

First half

Grandview — Dylan Thompson (Ben Beckman), 5th minute

Second half

Cherokee Trail — Landen Sutterby, 68th minute

Grandview — Beckman, 70th minute