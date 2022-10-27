DENVER | Not surprisingly, Grandview played like a No. 31 seed in the Class 5A boys soccer playoffs in number only, but not in quality of play.

The Wolves — the 2021 5A state champions — stretched second-seeded Denver East to its limit Wednesday night before the Angels got a fortunate bounce with 13 seconds left in regulation for a goal that gave them a 2-1 victory.

Coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team (which lost senior defender Will Lujan to injury for a large portion of the game, ceded a goal via penalty kick in the first half, but evened it on a PK score from senior Connor Miller with under 10 minutes left.

The Angels got the tiebreaking goal late to advance to the second round, while the Wolves’ season came to an end at 5-8-3.

