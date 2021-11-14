COLORADO SPRINGS | With few exceptions, the boys soccer played at Grandview High School over the past decade-plus has been outstanding.

This season, for the first time, it was the best in the state.

A veteran Wolves team finally captured the Class 5A state championship that had long eluded them with a 3-1 victory over Fossil Ridge Saturday afternoon at Weidner Field.

Luke Williams, Charlie Lucero and Dylan Thompson — all seniors — supplied the goals for coach Brian Wood’s 11th-seeded team, which finally put to an end the run of the SaberCats, who had upset three consecutive higher-seeded opponents with overtime times.

Grandview’s run to the championship came after a 4-4 start to the season, after which the Wolves (15-4-1) went unbeaten in their final 12 games.

The victory moved Grandview to 1-3 in championship game appearances.

