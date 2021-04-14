AURORA | Top-seeded Grandview was the lone Aurora team to advance through Tuesday’s opening round of the Centennial League boys soccer tournament.

The Wolves — the regular season league champions — moved into Thursday’s championship semifinals of the three-game tournament with a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium, an identical result to when the teams met nearly three weeks earlier.

Senior Jose Soto put coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team on the scoreboard first in the 31st minute when he buried a crossing pass and the Wolves went into the lockerroom with a 1-0 advantage, though the margin could have been larger if not for the play of Cougars’ goalkeeper Tyler Hill.

Grandview scored twice more in the second half to improve to 7-1 on the season and move into a semifinal against No. 4 Arapahoe, which defeated No. 5 Eaglecrest 1-0 on a goal in the second half at Littleton Public Schools Stadium.

No. 2 Mullen defeated visiting No. 7 Smoky Hill 5-2 and No. 3 Cherry Creek topped No. 6 Overland 3-1 at Stutler Bowl to move into the other championship semifinal.

The winner of the tournament earns an automatic berth in the Class 5A state tournament unless it is Grandview or Mullen, which drops to 4A for the postseason.

In the consolation semifinals, the Cougars and Raptors will square off Thursday, as will the Buffaloes and Trailblazers. Times for the games will be announced.

