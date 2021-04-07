AURORA | There were snow flurries at the start of Tuesday’s boys soccer game between Gateway and Northglenn, then the Olys provided offensive flurries of their own.

As rain turned to snow showers at Aurora Public Schools, Gateway took a 2-0 lead over the visiting Norse before unleashing a second-half barrage of five goals on their way to a 7-0 victory that boosted coach Alejandro Garcia’s team to 3-2 on the season.

Junior Zamir Monsivais and Diego Ocampo accounted for all seven goals in the game, with Monsivais tallying four and Ocampo recording three for his second consecutive hat trick. Ocampo also assisted on three of Monsivais’ goals, while senior Milton Matute also had a trio of assists for Gateway.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Chavez stopped all eight shots he faced to record a shut out for the Olys.

Gateway has a big contest against rival Rangeview (2-0-1) coming up April 12.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GATEWAY 7, NORTHGLENN 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 0 — 0

Gateway 2 5 — 7