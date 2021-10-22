AURORA | Senior Night became extra special for the Gateway boys soccer team Thursday, as the Olys were able to clinch the EMAC championship on their home field.

Coach Alejandro Garcia’s Gateway team needed a victory over visiting Prairie View to sew up the title in a league long-dominated by rival Rangeview and did just that with a 4-0 victory that put the Olys at 6-0-1 in conference play with just Friday’s regular season finale against Westminster remaining.

Gateway scored five minutes into the contest and tallied three more times before halftime, putting it well on its way to its ninth victory of the season. The Olys (9-4-1) locked up the league crown as Hinkley and Adams City — both 6-2 in league play — needed them to lose to stay alive. Gateway owned the head-to-head meeting with the Thunderbirds and Eagles.

With one of the EMAC’s two automatic Class 5A state playoff-qualifying spots secured, next up for the Olys (after it plays 5-8 Westminster) is finding out where in the postseason bracket they will end up. Gateway is currently No. 25 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s RPI standings.

GATEWAY 4, PRAIRIE VIEW 0

Score by halves:

Prairie View 0 0 — 0

Gateway 4 0 — 4