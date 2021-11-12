AURORA | A different type of football gets to shine on Friday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, as the best players from the past boys soccer season in the East Metro Athletic Conference get together for the last time on the pitch.

A mix of players selected to the All-EMAC first and second teams for the 2021 season — including quite a few from Aurora programs Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK — take the field for a 7 p.m. contest that is free and open to the public.

The home team will be coached by Hinkley’s Abigail Hinga — the EMAC’s Coach of the Year — while the away team that includes league player of the year Diego Flores of Adams City will be headed by Alejandro Garcia of Gateway (which won the league championship) plus Northglenn’s Ernesto Medina.

2021 EMAC BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE GAME

Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

HOME TEAM

Forward — Miguel Ruiz, Hinkley; Bryant Lopez Rodriguez, Westminster; Christian Melendez, Brighton; Olisa Uloko, Hinkley; Alberto Luevano, Rangeview; Midfield — Alexis Salas, Rangeview; Jose Rocha, Rangeview; Jon Marc Messersmith, Brighton; Samuel Acosta, Hinkley; Emiliano Rico, Hinkley; Defense — Edwin Garcia, Westminster; Moises Aguirre, Brighton; Marco Carbajal, Hinkley; Alexis Cerna, Rangeview; Yaziel Salais, Rangeview; Ali Morales, Vista PEAK; Goalkeeper — Julian Fierro, Rangeview; Owen Woodford, Brighton. Coach: Abigail Hinga, Hinkley

AWAY TEAM

Forward — Diego Flores, Adams City; Trace Ho-Tran, Northglenn; Diego Ocampo, Gateway; Nathanial Cabera, Prairie View; Luis Garcia, Prairie View; Midfield — Esau Perez, Prairie View; Dyllan Fry, Northglenn; Omar Rivera, Adams City; Adolfo Flores, Gateway; Kristopher Lage, Northglenn; Yahir Perez Lujan, Northglenn; Ismail Arreguin, Prairie View; Defense — Ryan Claxton, Gateway; Brandon Reyes, Adams City; Emmanuel Alvarez, Adams City; Aldo Alvarez, Gateway; Thomas Berlinski, Prairie View; Goalkeeper — Ayden Grace, Prairie View; Aroldo Constanza Venegas, Northglenn. Coaches: Alejandro Garcia, Gateway and Ernesto Medina, Northglenn