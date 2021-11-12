Rangeview sophomore Alexis Salas (10) is one of a number of Aurora players set to play on Nov. 12, 2021, at APS Stadium in a gathering of EMAC all-conference selections for the 2021 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | A different type of football gets to shine on Friday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, as the best players from the past boys soccer season in the East Metro Athletic Conference get together for the last time on the pitch.

A mix of players selected to the All-EMAC first and second teams for the 2021 season — including quite a few from Aurora programs Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK — take the field for a 7 p.m. contest that is free and open to the public.

The home team will be coached by Hinkley’s Abigail Hinga — the EMAC’s Coach of the Year — while the away team that includes league player of the year Diego Flores of Adams City will be headed by Alejandro Garcia of Gateway (which won the league championship) plus Northglenn’s Ernesto Medina.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 EMAC BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE GAME

Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

HOME TEAM

ForwardMiguel Ruiz, Hinkley; Bryant Lopez Rodriguez, Westminster; Christian Melendez, Brighton; Olisa Uloko, Hinkley; Alberto Luevano, Rangeview; MidfieldAlexis Salas, Rangeview; Jose Rocha, Rangeview; Jon Marc Messersmith, Brighton; Samuel Acosta, Hinkley; Emiliano Rico, Hinkley; DefenseEdwin Garcia, Westminster; Moises Aguirre, Brighton; Marco Carbajal, Hinkley; Alexis Cerna, Rangeview; Yaziel Salais, Rangeview; Ali Morales, Vista PEAK; GoalkeeperJulian Fierro, Rangeview; Owen Woodford, Brighton. Coach: Abigail Hinga, Hinkley

AWAY TEAM

ForwardDiego Flores, Adams City; Trace Ho-Tran, Northglenn; Diego Ocampo, Gateway; Nathanial Cabera, Prairie View; Luis Garcia, Prairie View; MidfieldEsau Perez, Prairie View; Dyllan Fry, Northglenn; Omar Rivera, Adams City; Adolfo Flores, Gateway; Kristopher Lage, Northglenn; Yahir Perez Lujan, Northglenn; Ismail Arreguin, Prairie View; DefenseRyan Claxton, Gateway; Brandon Reyes, Adams City; Emmanuel Alvarez, Adams City; Aldo Alvarez, Gateway; Thomas Berlinski, Prairie View; GoalkeeperAyden Grace, Prairie View; Aroldo Constanza Venegas, Northglenn. Coaches: Alejandro Garcia, Gateway and Ernesto Medina, Northglenn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments