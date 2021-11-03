CASTLE ROCK | A resurgent season for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team ended Tuesday night in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

The 12th-seeded Cougars — back in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season — battled tooth and nail all night long at Douglas County Stadium before suffering a 3-1 defeat to fifth-seeded Castle View that ended their season with a 12-3-2 record.

Senior Landen Sutterby scored in the opening half to lift coach Mark Hill’s Cherokee Trail team into a tie after it fell behind the SaberCats (14-2-1) early.

But that was all the Cougars could get past Castle View senior goalie Ryen Royce, who was credited with 12 saves, most of them in the second half when the Cougars pressed for the tying score after yielding the go-ahead goal midway through the first half as Bailey Voit scored after running onto a long lead pass.

The SaberCats — who advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face No. 4 Arapahoe, a 7-0 winner over No. 20 Rampart — added an insurance goal in the 54th minute when Ethan Burfeind ticked a shot off the goal post and into the net.

Royce made sure the margin stayed at two with big saves on shots by Sutterby and freshman Peter Deras in the closing 10 minutes.

The loss by Cherokee Trail — which opened the playoffs with a 2-0 win over 21st-seeded Pine Creek — put Aurora teams at 1-1 in the second round.

Eleventh-seeded Grandview earned a spot in the final eight with an upset road victory at No. 6 Silver Creek (story). The Wolves are one of four double-digit seeds remaining after a round that saw the top three seeds (No. 1 Boulder, No. 2 Valor Christian and No. 3 Fort Collins) all go down to defeat.

Updated 5A boys soccer playoff scoreboard and schedule, here.

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS (2ND ROUND)

Nov. 2 at Douglas County Stadium

(5) Castle View 3, (12) Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1

Castle View 2 1 — 3

Cherokee Trail goal: Landen Sutterby. Castle View goals: Ethan Burfeind, Antonio Piscitella, Bailey Voit. Castle View assists: Burfeind, Cooper Landry, Brady Kuklenski. Castle View saves: Ryen Royce 12