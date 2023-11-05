ENGLEWOOD | Last season’s trip to the Class 5A state quarterfinals was forgettable in the final result — a five-goal loss to the eventual state champions — but not in terms of experience for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team.

The numerous returning Cougars channeled what they went through into confidence in their return to the pitch at Englewood High School in the same round, when they faced a program (Legend) that was there for the first time.

Cherokee Trail handled the situation with confidence this time around and made history, as a 2-0 victory in the last of four quarterfinal contests put the program into the semifinals for the first time.

Junior Peter Eugenio scored in the first half and senior Gregory Hanson added another in the second half for coach Mark Hill’s Cougars, who will play No. 7 Broomfield Tuesday at CIBER Field at the University of Denver.

Another Aurora program — No. 9 Regis Jesuit — will play in the other semifinal. The Raiders defeated No. 16 Liberty 4-1 and will face fourth-seeded Denver East (which topped No. 3 Arapahoe) for one of the two spots in the Nov. 11 5A title game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER STATE QUARTERFINALS

Nov. 4 at Englewood High School

(14) CHEROKEE TRAIL 2, (11) LEGEND 0

Score by halves:

Legend 0 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2

SCORING

First half

Cherokee Trail — Peter Eugenio

Second half

Cherokee Trail — Gregory Hanson