AURORA | Fort Lupton denied the Aurora Central boys soccer team the Colorado League championship last season, but the Trojans turned the tables on the Blue Devils.

Aurora Central’s 3-0 victory over Fort Lupton at Ilium Field on Senior Night netted coach Dorgham Alkabi’s Trojans the league title that eluded them with a two-goal road loss a year ago.

Senior Darwin Leiva, junior Ulises Herrera Quezada and freshman Ivan Dorado all found the back of the net and Aurora Central closed out the regular season with its eighth straight victory. The Trojans finished with a 6-0 mark in Colorado League play and outscored its opponents 36-1 overall.

Aurora Central had plenty of offense, especially as its defense secured its third straight shut out and seventh of the season by shutting down a 12-3 Fort Lupton team that had scored 11 times in its previous contest.

The Trojans now await their seeding in the Class 5A playoffs, which begin Oct. 27. Aurora Central currently ranks No. 18 in CHSAA’s RPI standings.

Dorado’s goal in the 12th minute got Aurora Central on the scoreboard first and the lead held through halftime.

After the break, Leiva added his team-leading 12th goal in the 61st minute on a penalty kick opportunity after a teammate got taken down in the goal box.

Less than six minutes later, Quezada outran a Blue Devils’ defender to a through ball from senior Moise Tuyikunde, touched it past the goalkeeper who had come way off his line and slipped it into the open net.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA CENTRAL 3, FORT LUPTON 0

Score by halves:

Fort Lupton 0 0 — 0

Aur. Central 1 2 — 3

SCORING

First half

Aurora Central — Ivan Dorado, 12th minute

Second half

Aurora Central — Darwin Leiva, 61st minute

Aurora Central — Ulises Herrera Quezada (Moise Tuyikunde), 66th minute