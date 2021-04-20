Boys Soccer: Aurora Central beats Skyview 2-0 on road in snow

THORNTON | As fast as the snow started to pile up on the field Monday, the intensity picked up for the Aurora Central boys soccer team.

With their chances of making the Class 5A state playoffs hanging in the balance, the Trojans scored twice in the second half — both goals came from senior forward David Macias — to pull away from Skyview on their way to a 2-0 Colorado League road victory on the final day of the regular season.

Coach Dorgham Alkabi’s Aurora Central team rebounded from its only loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat to Fort Lupton over the weekend, with a hard-fought victory to improve to 8-1. The Trojans dealt the Wolverines (7-1) their only loss of the season and solidified their case to make the 16-team 5A state playoff field as an at-large team.

Macias broke a scoreless deadlock in the second half when he fired a low shot that went dangerously close to going inside the far post before it was cleared by Skyview’s goalkeeper, who left the rebound in front for Macias to finish.

A short time later, senior Darwin Leiva — who was tied for the team lead in assists coming into the game with eight — served a long ball over the top of the Wolverines’ defense and it came to Macias, who put it past the pulled out goalkeeper to double the lead.

Skyview had a chance to cut into the lead in the closing minutes, but Brayan Aguirre, the team’s leading scorer, put a point blank chance just over the Aurora Central crossbar.

The win moved the Trojans moved up to eighth in 5A RPI — which is combined with MaxPreps Rankings and CHSAA’s Coaches Poll — giving them a good chance to make the postseason, as they come out of a conference with teams in multiple classifications that have no automatic qualifying spots.

Aurora Central finds out its fate Tuesday when the Colorado High School Activities Association establishes the playoff field and seeds it.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA CENTRAL 2, SKYVIEW 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 0 2 — 2

Skyview 0 0 — 0

SCORING

Second half

Aurora Central — David Macias

Aurora Central — Macias (Darwin Leiva)