AURORA | Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections from the Class 5A All-City League first and second teams and honorable mention as well as those from Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast and Westminster for the 2023 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CITY LEAGUE (CLASS 5A) BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Devyn Mena, sr., Hinkley; Ariel Gamboa, sr. and Marco Rodriguez, sr., Rangeview; Jareth Almaraz-Muro, soph., Angel Flores, soph. and Israel Martin, jr., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Grant Elliott, sr., Theo Scott, sr., Liam Sloan, sr. and Clayton Thomas, jr., Denver East; Corey Boggs, sr. and Emmett Enriquez, sr., Denver South; Felipe Barbosa, sr., Pablo Gonzalez, sr. and Mateo Luna, fr., Far Northeast; Eimar Garcia, soph., Westminster

Player of the Year: Theo Scott, Denver East

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Emiliano Rico, sr., Hinkley; Ryan Harcrow, sr. and Leonardo Munguia, sr., Rangeview; Mathew Calzontl, sr., Irvin Gutierrez, sr. and Damian Rios, soph., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Ryan Hammer, sr., William Klossner, jr., Prishad Mitchell, jr. and Beckham Pougnet-Green, sr., Denver East; Zachary Casey, sr. and Rowan Mitchell, soph., Denver South; Indrees Altaee, jr., Junior Oscar-Xocol, jr. and Gustavo Tijerina, jr., Far Northeast; Andres Cordova-Gallegos, jr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Samuel Addai-Opoku, sr., Ernesto Burciaga, sr. and Jael Valdez, fr., Hinkley; Blake Gonzalez, soph., Allan Granados, jr. and Darian Puentes, jr., Rangeview; David Betancourt, sr., Christopher Flores, soph. and Israel Tetteh, fr., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Harrison Auger, soph., Alek Jorgensen, jr. and Jaden Russell, jr., Denver East; Adam Landreth, jr., Gabriel Munoz, soph. and Logan Olree, soph., Denver South; Max Ojeda, sr., Angelo Pedemonte, sr. and Alejandro Reyes, jr., Far Northeast; Irvin Del Villar, sr., Johnny Garay, soph. and Hugo Velasco, jr., Westminster