AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2023 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Joseph Bennett, sr. (M), Ladd Hubka, sr. (D), Charles Sharp, jr. (M) and Stefan Zehnacker, jr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Evan Bernstein, soph. (M) and Adam Goodman, sr. (D), Castle View; Blake Cozza, sr. (M), Paxton O’Leary, jr. (M) and Aidan Riley, sr. (M), Chaparral; Tucker Rinker, jr. (M), Douglas County; Garrett Belcher, sr. (D), Logan Hause, sr. (D) and Owen McCague, sr. (GK), Heritage; Amur Chekhoev, jr. and Asher Christus, soph., Highlands Ranch; Gustav Blom, sr. (D), Caleb Graham, sr. (F), Ryan Stewart, sr. (M) and Bradly Venalonzo, sr. (F), Legend; Adam Fisk, sr. (D), Lucas Serna Lastra, jr. (M) and Matthew Theissen, jr. (M), Mountain Vista; Bryar Moss, sr. (M) and Riley Woolen, sr. (M/D), Ponderosa; Owen Creeden, sr. (D), Brady Janes, soph. (F) and Alec Lauretti, sr. (F), Rock Canyon; Evan Moore, sr. (F) and Nolan Munson, jr. (M), ThunderRidge

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Sebastian Campos, jr. (F), Jack De Simone, jr. (F) and Everett White, jr. (D), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Landon Liddell, sr. (M) and Cole Newman, sr. (D), Castle View; Noah Cahill, sr. (F/Mid) and Mitchell Regan, sr. (F/Mid), Chaparral; Blake Arias, sr. (D) and Rowan Kaufman, jr. (F), Douglas County; Duncan Coons, sr. (D) and Jake Lowery, jr. (M), Heritage; Diego Contreras, jr. and Owen Reigrut, sr., Highlands Ranch; Will Clanton, sr. (M), Gannon Holdsworth, sr. (GK) and Matthaeus Steinhoff, sr. (D), Legend; Evan Hinds, soph. (GK) and Tyler Woody, sr. (D), Mountain Vista; Blake Jessen, sr. (D) and Carter Valdez, sr. (M), Ponderosa; Benjamin Bell, sr. (D) and Mason Vogel, sr. (GK), Rock Canyon; Ivan Cantarovici, sr. (GK) and Sam Haworth, soph. (D), ThunderRidge