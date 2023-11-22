AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams for the 2023 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Anthony Cecena-Cervantes, soph., Bertra Ishimwe, sr., Cesar Romero, sr. and Miguel Vazquez-Ojendiz, jr., Aurora Central; Fabrice Nyonkah, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Alejandro Alvarado, sr. and Josue Rascon, sr., Adams City; Chaaya Funes, jr. and Dante Espino Kennedy, sr., Skyview; Samim Akbari, sr. and Jonathon Rivera, sr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Cesar Romero, Aurora Central. Coach of the Year: Rudy Villalobos, Aurora Central

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Gabriel Garcia Nava, sr., Giovanni Herrera Quezada, jr. and Yadier Morales Lucio, jr., Aurora Central; Kewin Bonilla, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Bryan Dominguez, sr., Kevin Negrete, sr. and Omar Ramirez, sr., Adams City; Diego Gaytan, sr. and Jared Olive, sr., Skyview; JJ Martinez, jr., Thornton