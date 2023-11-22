AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2023 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Peter Eugenio Deras, jr., Miles Philson, sr. and Marcelo Ruiz, sr., Cherokee Trail; Adriano Brandes, sr., Xabi Citte, sr. and Nikhil Patel, sr. (GK), Grandview; Francisco Rivera Bustillos, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Patrick Buckley, sr., Graham Harding, sr., Keegan Kloppenberg, sr., Gavin Lyles, sr. and Josh Perez, jr., Arapahoe; Amro Ahmed, sr., Jack Ogren, sr., Dex Rhody, jr. and Cole Wearner, jr., Cherry Creek; Jaycee Campos, sr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Cole Wearner, Cherry Creek. Coach of the Year: Wilmer Barrera, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Auroras selections: Blake Garrett, sr. (GK), Walker Gibbons, sr., Keegan Jones, jr., Bentley Sutherland-Arreola, sr. and Vincent Tchoumba, soph., Cherokee Trail; Daniel Darling, sr., Dominic Gonzalez, sr., Blair Nelsen, jr. and Daniel Flores Rios, sr., Eaglecrest; Kaelan Higgins, jr. and Alex Kedzierski, soph., Grandview; Joe McMillan, sr., Overland; Kevin Torres, soph., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Drew Barber, sr. (GK), Kyle Goodrich, jr., Owen Goodrich, sr., Jaxten Knutsen, sr., Frank Quattromani, jr. and Bobby Lakoff, sr., Arapahoe; Robbie Bailey, sr., Noah Eisenberg, jr., Parker Ortanes, sr. and Nate Watson, sr., Cherry Creek; Roman Cedillo, sr., Mullen