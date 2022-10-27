AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament, which began on Oct. 26, 2022. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: No. 1 Legacy 4, NO. 32 OVERLAND 1

Game 2: No. 17 Castle View 0, No. 16 Fort Collins 0 (PKs)



Game 3: No. 8 Ralston Valley 6, No. 25 Northglenn 0

Game 4: No. 24 Liberty 5, No. 9 Monarch 3

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 17: No. 17 Castle View (10-5-1) vs. No. 1 Legacy (15-1)

Game 18: No. 24 Liberty (9-6-1) at No. 8 Ralston Valley (11-5)

Quarterfinals (Nov. 5, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 5 Boulder 2, No. 28 Doherty 1



Game 6: No. 12 Fairview 2, No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors 1



Game 7: No. 4 Broomfield 1, No. 29 Legend 0

Game 8: No. 13 Cherry Creek 1, NO. 20 REGIS JESUIT 0

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 19: No. 12 Fairview (10-5-1) at No. 5 Boulder (11-4-1)

Game 20: No. 13 Cherry Creek (10-4-2) at No. 4 Broomfield (13-3)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 3 Valor Christian 8, No. 30 Brighton 0



Game 10: No. 14 Pine Creek 0, NO. 19 RANGEVIEW 0 (Pine Creek wins on PKs)



Game 11: No. 27 Rocky Mountain 1, No. 6 Arapahoe 0



Game 12: No. 11 Fossil Ridge 3, No. 22 Rock Canyon 2



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 21: No. 14 Pine Creek (8-6-2) at No. 3 Valor Christian (15-0-1)

Game 22: No. 27 Rocky Mountain (9-7) at No. 11 Fossil Ridge (10-5-1)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 3, No. 26 Chatfield 0



Game 14: No. 10 Rampart 2, No. 23 Columbine 0

Game 15: No. 2 Denver East 2, NO. 31 GRANDVIEW 1

Game 16: No. 15 Heritage 4, No. 18 Horizon 0



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 23: No. 10 Rampart (11-5) at NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL (12-4), 7 p.m.

Game 24: No. 15 Heritage (12-3-1) at No. 2 Denver East (14-1-1)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 9 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Weidner Field)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner, 6 p.m.