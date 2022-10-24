AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on Oct. 24, 2022, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: NO. 32 OVERLAND vs. No. 1 Legacy

Game 2: No. 17 Castle View at No. 16 Fort Collins



Game 3: No. 25 Northglenn at No. 8 Fairview

Game 4: No. 24 Liberty at No. 9 Monarch

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 18: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Quarterfinals (Nov. 5, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 28 Doherty at No. 5 Boulder



Game 6: No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors at No. 12 Fairview



Game 7: No. 29 Legend at No. 4 Broomfield

Game 8: NO. 20 REGIS JESUIT at No. 13 Rocky Mountain

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 19: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 30 Brighton at No. 3 Valor Christian



Game 10: NO. 19 RANGEVIEW at No. 14 Pine Creek



Game 11: No. 27 Rocky Mountain at No. 6 Arapahoe



Game 12: No. 22 Rock Canyon at No. 11 Fossil Ridge



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 26 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: No. 26 Chatfield at NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL



Game 14: No. 23 Columbine at No. 10 Rampart

Game 15: NO. 31 GRANDVIEW at No. 2 Denver East

Game 16: No. 18 Horizon at No. 15 Heritage



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 9 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Weidner Field)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner, 6 p.m.