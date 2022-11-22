AURORA | Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections from the Class 5A All-City League first and second teams as well as those from Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, Denver South and Westminster for the 2022 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 CLASS 5A ALL-CITY LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Angel Avila, sr. and Emiliano Rico, jr., Hinkley; Alberto Luevano, sr., Marco Rodriguez, jr. and Alexis Salas, jr., Rangeview; Angel Flores, fr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Ezekiel Lubin, sr., Charlie Scott, sr., Theo Scott, jr. and Gus Sundstrom, sr., Denver East; Corey Boggs, jr. and Luke Robinson, sr., Denver South; Edgar Flores, jr., Eric Ramos, sr. and Kevin Tlaxcalteco, sr., Far Northeast; Christopher Bahena, jr., Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Sam Acosta-Gutierrez, jr., Ernesto Burciaga, jr. and Miguel Ruiz, sr., Hinkley; Darian Puentes, soph. and Jose Rocha-Castaneda, sr., Rangeview; Isaac Bravo, jr. and Irvin Gutierrez, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Grant Elliott, jr., TJ Secrest, sr., Liam Sloan, sr. and Cole Younoszai, sr., Denver East; Ryan Rivera, sr. and Finley Royer, jr., Denver South; Nestor Dominguez, jr., David Guzman, soph. and Jared Mojardin, jr., Far Northeast

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Jhovanny Avila de la Cruz, soph., Samuel Addai-Opoku, jr. and Kevin Escobar, sr., Hinkley; Ryan Harcrow, jr., Jan Leon Machado, sr. and Randy Morales, sr., Rangeview; Israel Martin, jr., Javier Mata, soph. and Kevin Melgar, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Nathan Howard, Wes Krebs and Clayton Thomas, Denver East; Max Bringham, jr., Rowan Mitchell, fr. and Gabriel Munoz, fr., Denver South; Andrew Gonzalez and Max Ojeda, Far Northeast