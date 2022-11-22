AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2022 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Joseph Bennett, jr. (M), Ladd Hubka, jr. (D) and Clayton Scarth, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Charlie Blair, sr. (F), Brady Kuklenski, sr. (D), Antonino Piscitella, sr. (M) and Matt Reljanovic, sr. (D), Castle View; Mitchell Regan, jr. (F), Aiden Riley, jr. (M) and Kieren Shannon, sr. (GK), Chaparral; Shawn Woodall, jr. (D), Douglas County; Liam Gilbert, soph. (F), Logan Hause, jr. (D/F), Edson Jimenez, sr. (M), Cooper Littrell, sr. (M) and Owen McCague, jr. (GK), Heritage; Aster Christus, Highlands Ranch; Gustav Blom, jr. (D/M), Caleb Sanders, sr. (GK) and Andrew Wilson, sr. (F), Legend; Shane Baker, sr. (D) and Nic Menzel, sr. (M), Mountain Vista; Kaden Duerr, sr. (D) and Calib Moreno, sr. (D), Ponderosa; Ben Calhoon, sr., Tatsuya Peralta, sr. and Mason Vogel, jr. (GK), Rock Canyon; Jakob Arany, sr. (GK) and Ryan Vogler, sr. (F), ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Antonino Piscitella, Castle View. Coach of the Year: Adam Buseck, Heritage

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Sureel McCain, sr. (F) and Miguel Perez, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Noah Brown, sr. (M) and Rees Meir, soph. (M), Castle View; Blake Cozza, jr. (D) and Ben Morris, sr. (M/F), sr., Chaparral; Noah Breyfogle, jr. (GK), Douglas County; Zach Amijo, sr. (M), Garrett Belcher, jr. (D) and Evan Spence, sr. (D), Heritage; Amur Chekhoev, Highlands Ranch; Caleb Graham, jr. (F/M) and Ryan Stewart, jr. (M), Legend; Phoenix Ivey, jr. (D) and Lucas Sema, soph. (M), Mountain Vista; Bryar Moss, jr. (M) and Riley Woolen, jr. (M), Ponderosa; Tyler Conybear, sr. (D) and Alex Durbin, sr. (D), Rock Canyon; Logan McCormick, sr. (D) and Nolan Munson, sr. (M), ThunderRidge