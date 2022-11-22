AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Alameda, Boulder, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams for the 2022 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Gabriel Garcia, Ulises Herrera, sr. and Miguel Vazquez, soph., Aurora Central; Aldo Alvarez, sr. and Kewin Bonilla, soph., Gateway

Other selections: Chaaya Funes, soph., Edgar Garcia, sr., Nicholas Marmolejo, jr. and Ely Ramos, sr., Skyview; Daniel Larios, sr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Nicholas Marmolejo, Skyview. Coach of the Year: Ken Wood, Skyview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Bryan Chavez, jr. and Pedro Lavalle Martinez, Aurora Central; Ricardo Chavez, sr. (GK) and Adolfo Flores, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Manny Alvarez, sr., Bryan Dominguez, jr. and Kevin Negrete, jr., Adams City; Edwin Lopez, sr., Alameda; Jamiel Ciaravino, sr. and Jared Olave, jr., Skyview; Samim Akbari, jr., Thornton