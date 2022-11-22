AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Peter Eugenio Deras, soph., Amman Muzaffar, sr., Marcelo Ruiz, jr. and Colin Starr, sr. (GK), Cherokee Trail; Daniel Vasquez, sr., Eaglecrest; Courtney Hall, sr. and Will Lujan, sr., Grandview; Mohammed Haidara, sr., Overland; Peter Mutai, sr. and Johan Valenzuela, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kevin Andersen, sr., Drew Barber, jr. (GK), Andrew Chalmers, sr. and Xavier Delachapelle, sr., Arapahoe; Cole Brown, soph., Alex Hightshoe, sr., Hojin Lee, sr. (GK), Jack Ogren, jr. and Reed Schneider, sr., Cherry Creek; Jaycee Campos, jr., Alex Evans, sr. and Ethan Lehman, sr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Mohammed Haidara, Overland. Coach of the Year: Mark Hampshire, Arapahoe

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Aiden Orr, sr., Miles Philson, jr. and Jeremiah Rodriguez, sr., Cherokee Trail; Ethan Robl, soph., Eaglecrest; Xabier Citte, jr., Connor Miller, sr. and Ryan Williams, sr., Grandview; Aidan Kristjanson, sr. (GK), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Patrick Buckley, jr., Keegan Kloppenberg, jr., Daniel Pepe, sr., Josh Perez, soph. and Felix Ruiz-Hensley, sr., Arapahoe; Robbie Bailey, jr., Tyler Gibson, sr. and Dex Rhody, soph., Cherry Creek; Nate Muir, sr., Mitch Ringman, sr. (GK) and Alex Sedita, sr., Mullen