AURORA | Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View and Westminster on the Season C All-EMAC Teams for the 2021 boys soccer season as selected by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 SEASON C ALL-EMAC BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ryan Claxton, jr. (D) and Diego Ocampo, jr. (F), Gateway; Rudy Medina, sr. (M) and Shandelle Quintanilla, sr. (D), Hinkley; Eric Cerna (F), sr., Alan Martinez, sr. (D), Alex Tapparo, sr. (F) and Christian Valdez, sr. (M), Rangeview; Hassan Al Taei, sr. (M) and Bryan Herrera, sr. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Adrian Arriaga, jr. (GK), Shai Esqueda, sr. (M), Diego Flores, jr. (F), Andy Galvan, sr. (F), Brian Ramirez, sr. (M) and Jesus Rodrirguez, sr. (D), Adams City; Adrian Medrano, fr. (M), Brighton; Cat Thong Ho Tran, soph. (F), Northglenn; Alexis Gallegos (M) and Yishay Pantoja (D), Prairie View; Ivan Caballero, sr. (D) and Saul Saucedo, jr. (GK), Westminster

Player of the Year: Andy Galvan, Adams City. Co-Coaches of the Year: Abigail Hinga Hinkley/Vic Strouse, Rangeview/Kevin Davis, Adams City

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Hugo Cabello, soph. (D), Adolfo Flores, soph. (M) and Milton Matute, sr. (M), Gateway; Gerardo Audetat (M), Jorge Hernandez, sr. (D), Antonio Lopez, sr. (F) and Miguel Ruiz, soph. (F), Hinkley; Ismael Dembele, sr. (D) and Ivan Serrano, sr. (M), Rangeview; Irvin Gutierrez, fr. (M), Oladuotimi Ola, jr. (GK) and Ivan Ponce, sr. (F), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Maurico Alipizar, sr. (D), Adams City; Moises Aguirre, soph. (F) and Terrin Lewis, soph. (D), Brighton; Dillon Fry, jr. (M), Northglenn; Tyler Brooks (D), Luis Frausto (GK) and Nazereth Viurquiz (F), Prairie View; Israel Blas, jr. (M) and Antonio Enroseto Ortiz Diaz, fr. (F), Westminster