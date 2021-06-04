AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the Season C All-Continental League teams for the 2021 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 SEASON C ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Josh Dermer, jr. (M), Alejandro Herrera, sr. (D), Jaden Ohlsen, sr. (M), Tanner Scarth, sr. (D) and Trey Tomlin, sr. (GK), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Jack Blair, sr. (D), Isaac Bohrer, sr. (M), Jack Pucciano, jr. (M) and Bailey Voit, jr. (M), Castle View; Jagger Hooper, jr. (M) and Justin Lintonsmith, sr. (M), Chaparral; Joseph Susser, jr. (F) and Maddox Tinjum, sr. (M), Douglas County; Kole Villescas, sr. (GK), Heritage; Kyle Finley, sr. (D) and Nolan Schroeder, sr. (D), Highlands Ranch; Perry McCord, sr. (D), Nash Mullen, sr. (M) and Jaden Robertson, jr. (GK), Legend; Shane Baker, sr. (D), Tristen Laresen, jr. (M) and Aiden Mott, jr. (D), Mountain Vista; Braeden Buttchen, jr. (D), Chase Ripley, jr. (D) and Brandon Wobshaw, sr. (D), Ponderosa; Mason McGaffin, jr. (D), David Pousma, sr. (D) and Cameron Spires, jr. (M), Rock Canyon; Brody Bassett, sr. (M) and Matthew Schultz, sr. (D), ThunderRidge

League champion: Regis Jesuit. Player of the Year: Tanner Scarth, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Michael Agostinho, Legend. Sportsmanship Team of the Year: Mountain Vista

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Alex Billings, sr. (D), Daniel Hilt, jr. (F) and Brendan O’Toole, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Tiernan Freiberger, sr. (F), Cooper Landry, jr. (M) and Cody Zenyuh, sr. (D), Castle View; Tyler Stafford (D) and Thomas Wallace (D/M), Chaparral; Bonn Lafehr, sr. (D) and Cam Travis, sr. (M), Douglas County; Edson Jimenez, soph. (M) and Walker Schwabauer, jr. (GK), Heritage; Aden Blake, jr. (F/M) and Curran Mulvihill, sr. (F), Highlands Ranch; Antonio Caliz, sr. (M) and Gavin MacFarland, soph. (F), Legend; Kyle Atkinson, jr. (M) and Brian Timmons, jr. (M), Mountain Vista; Stephen Bennis, sr. (M) and Dillon Paul, sr. (M), Ponderosa; Brandon Halpin, sr. (M) and Carter Pollock, jr. (D), Rock Canyon; Rowan Black, sr. (D) and Brady Sivey, sr. (M), ThunderRidge