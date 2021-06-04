AURORA | Aurora Central selections as well as those from Eagle Ridge Academy, Englewood, Fort Lupton, Skyview and Weld Central on the Season C All-Colorado League Teams for the 2021 boys soccer season as selected by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 SEASON C ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Darwin Leiva, jr. (M) and Marc “Tony” Reyes, sr. (M), Aurora Central

Other selections: Mekhi Berthe, sr. (F) and Izaak Menindez, jr. (D), Eagle Ridge Academy; Nate Gravagno, sr. (F), Englewood; Isidrio Fernandez, jr. (D), Samuel Pulido, sr. (M) and Julio Sixtos, sr. (F), Fort Lupton; Brayan Aguirre, sr. (D), Salvador Garcia, sr. (M) and Obed Hinojos, soph. (GK), Skyview; Issahia Rodriguez, sr., Weld Central

Player of the Year: Izaak Menindez, Eagle Ridge Academy

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Diego Mendoza, sr. (F), Ivan Castro, sr. (D), Clever Sibomana, jr. (M) and Felipe Hernandez, sr. (M), Aurora Central

Other selections: Hung Kim, jr. (M), Eagle Ridge Academy; Cesar Aguilar, sr. (D), Englewood; Hector Morales, soph. (GK) and Jovanny Sixtos, sr. (M), Fort Lupton; Andres Paniagua, jr. (M), Skyview; Michael Leon, sr. (GK), Thornton; Andre Rodriguez, fr., and Enrique Sanchez, soph., Weld Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Isaac Herrera, sr. (F) and Nathaniel Saracay, sr. (D), Aurora Central

Other selections: Andrew Cleveland (GK), Eagle Ridge Academy; Yahir Bello, fr. (GK), Englewood; Jonathan Gonzalez, soph. (M) and Santiago Gonzales, soph. (M), Fort Lupton; Marcelo Torres, sr. (D), Skyview; Saul Bajarano, jr. (D) and Daniel Larios, fr. (D), Thornton