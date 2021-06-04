AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the Season C All-Centennial League teams for the 2021 boys soccer season as selected by league coaches:

2021 SEASON C ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Landon Sutterby, jr., Cherokee Trail; Alam Bushara, sr. and Jadyn Brown, sr., Eaglecrest; Ben Beckman, jr. and Jose Soto, sr., Grandview; Komil Khatamov, sr. and Jesus Castro Lopez, sr., Overland; Nyasha Mpondi, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Caleb Ballard, jr. and Isaac Vigoren, sr., Arapahoe; Cyrus Gulati, jr., Knox Quarles (GK), sr. and Blake Wellington, jr., Cherry Creek; Cole Dempsey, sr., AJ Gamueda, sr. and Eli Kerschen, jr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Ben Beckman, Grandview. Coach(es) of the Year: Brian Wood, Grandview and Matt Guglielmo, Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Josh Belzer, jr. and Luke Simmons, sr., Cherokee Trail; JJ Farbes (GK), sr., Javi Marquez, jr. and Ben Welk, sr., Eaglecrest; Stolle Hall, sr., Nathan Kong, sr., Colton Lavarenz, sr., Charlie Lucero, jr. and Dylan Thompson, jr., Grandview; Simon Liga, sr. and Abdul Swesi, sr., Overland; Aiden Bachelor, jr. and Marshall Shea (GK), sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Gabe Haughton, jr. and Sam Myers, sr., Arapahoe; Robert Bailey, fr., Thomas Garcia, sr., Mitchell Hughes, sr., Carston Jones, sr., Gunhi Kim, sr., Carter Loui, jr., Matteo Minsini, jr. and Macklin Riley, jr., Cherry Creek; Andrew DeBerardinis, jr. and Ethan Lehman, soph., Mullen