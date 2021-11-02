AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament that began on Oct. 27, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: No. 1 Boulder 8, NO. 32 HINKLEY 0



Game 2: No. 17 Fossil Ridge 1, No. 16 Cherry Creek 1 (Fossil Ridge wins on PKs)



Game 3: No. 8 Rock Canyon 2, No. 25 Poudre 0



Game 4: No. 24 Fairview 1, No. 9 Liberty 0

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 17: No. 17 Fossil Ridge (10-6) at No. 1 Boulder (13-2-1), 7 p.m.

Game 18: No. 24 Fairview (7-6-3) vs. No. 8 Rock Canyon (13-2-1) at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Nov. 6, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 5 Castle View 2, No. 28 Chatfield 0



Game 6: NO. 12 CHEROKEE TRAIL 2, No. 21 Pine Creek 0



Game 7: No. 4 Arapahoe 7, No. 29 Chaparral 0

Game 8: No. 20 Rampart 3, No. 13 Denver South 0

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 19: NO. 12 CHEROKEE TRAIL (12-2-2) vs. No. 5 Castle View (13-2-1) at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.

Game 20: No. 20 Rampart (11-4-1) vs. No. 4 Arapahoe (13-1-2) at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 3 Fort Collins 4, No. 30 Adams City 2



Game 10: No. 14 Mountain Vista 3, NO. 19 AURORA CENTRAL 1



Game 11: No. 6 Silver Creek 3, NO. 27 GATEWAY 1



Game 12: NO. 11 GRANDVIEW 2, NO. 22 REGIS JESUIT 1 (OT)



Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 21: No. 14 Mountain Vista (10-4-2) vs. No. 3 Fort Collins (13-2-1) at French Field, 6 p.m.

Game 22: NO. 11 GRANDVIEW (11-4-1) vs. No. 6 Silver Creek at Everly Montgomery Stadium, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: No. 7 Legacy 1, No. 26 Ralston Valley 0



Game 14: No. 10 Broomfield 2, No. 23 Columbine 1

Game 15: No. 2 Valor Christian 1, No. 31 Doherty 0

Game 16: No. 15 Denver East 3, No. 18 Lakewood 0



Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 23: No. 10 Broomfield (11-4-1) at No. 7 Legacy (13-2-1), 6 p.m.

Game 24: No. 15 Denver East (10-3-3) at No. 2 Valor Christian (15-1), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 10 at DU Soccer Stadium)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Weidner Field, Colorado Springs)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner