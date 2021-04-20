Fresh off a win in its regular season finale, the Aurora Central boys soccer team is the No. 11 seed in the 2021 Class 5A boys state playoffs, which include four Aurora teams. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on April 20, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

First round (April 21-22)

Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 16 Cherry Creek (6-4) at NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT (7-0)

Game 2: No. 9 Boulder (7-2-1) at No. 8 Adams City (8-0-1)

Game 3: No. 13 Denver East (7-2) at NO. 4 GRANDVIEW (9-1)

Game 4: No. 12 Arvada West (6-1-2) at NO. 5 RANGEVIEW (9-0-1), April 22, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 14 Legend (8-2) at No. 3 Liberty (9-0)

Game 6: NO. 11 AURORA CENTRAL (8-1) at No. 6 Pine Creek (8-1)

Game 7: No. 15 Lakewood (6-2-2) at No. 2 Fairview (9-0-1)

Game 8: No. 10 Valor Christian (8-1-1) at No. 7 Castle View (8-1)

QUARTERFINALS (April 23-24 at higher seeds)

Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

SEMIFINALS (April 28 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

CHAMPIONSHIP (May 1 at Switchbacks Stadium)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

