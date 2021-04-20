AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on April 20, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

First round (April 21-22)

Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 16 Cherry Creek (6-4) at NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT (7-0)



Game 2: No. 9 Boulder (7-2-1) at No. 8 Adams City (8-0-1)



Game 3: No. 13 Denver East (7-2) at NO. 4 GRANDVIEW (9-1)



Game 4: No. 12 Arvada West (6-1-2) at NO. 5 RANGEVIEW (9-0-1), April 22, 6 p.m.



Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 14 Legend (8-2) at No. 3 Liberty (9-0)

Game 6: NO. 11 AURORA CENTRAL (8-1) at No. 6 Pine Creek (8-1)

Game 7: No. 15 Lakewood (6-2-2) at No. 2 Fairview (9-0-1)

Game 8: No. 10 Valor Christian (8-1-1) at No. 7 Castle View (8-1)

QUARTERFINALS (April 23-24 at higher seeds)

Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

SEMIFINALS (April 28 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

CHAMPIONSHIP (May 1 at Switchbacks Stadium)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14