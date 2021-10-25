AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on Oct. 25, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: NO. 32 HINKLEY (7-8) at No. 1 Boulder (12-2-1), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 17 Fossil Ridge (9-6) at No. 16 Cherry Creek (9-6)



Game 3: No. 25 Poudre (9-6) at No. 8 Rock Canyon (12-2-1)



Game 4: No. 24 Fairview (6-6-3) at No. 9 Liberty (14-1)

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 18: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Quarterfinals (Nov. 6, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 28 Chatfield (8-7) at No. 5 Castle View (12-2-1), 7 p.m.



Game 6: No. 21 Pine Creek (9-5-1) at NO. 12 CHEROKEE TRAIL (11-2-2), 5 p.m.



Game 7: No. 29 Chaparral (7-7-1) at No. 4 Arapahoe (12-1-2)

Game 8: No. 20 Rampart (10-4-1) at No. 13 Denver South (12-3), 6 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 19: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 30 Adams City (12-3) at No. 3 Fort Collins (12-2-1)



Game 10: NO. 19 AURORA CENTRAL (13-2) vs. No. 14 Mountain Vista (9-4-2) at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.



Game 11: NO. 27 GATEWAY (10-4-1) at No. 6 Silver Creek (15-0)



Game 12: NO. 22 REGIS JESUIT (7-6-2) vs. NO. 11 GRANDVIEW (10-4-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.



Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: No. 26 Ralston Valley (8-6-1) at No. 7 Legacy (12-2-1)



Game 14: No. 23 Columbine (10-5) at No. 10 Broomfield (10-4-1)

Game 15: No. 31 Doherty (9-5-1) at No. 2 Valor Christian (14-1)

Game 16: No. 18 Lakewood (11-3-1) at No. 15 Denver East (9-3-3)



Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 10 at DU Soccer Stadium)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Weidner Field, Colorado Springs)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner