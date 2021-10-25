Junior Sam Acosta (22) and the Hinkley boys soccer team is one of six Aurora programs to qualify for the 2021 Class 5A boys soccer state playoffs according to the bracket released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on Oct. 25, 2021. The Thunderbirds got in as the No. 32 and final seed and play at No. 1 Boulder in the opening round Oct. 27. (Photo by COurtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on Oct. 25, 2021, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: NO. 32 HINKLEY (7-8) at No. 1 Boulder (12-2-1), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 17 Fossil Ridge (9-6) at No. 16 Cherry Creek (9-6)

Game 3: No. 25 Poudre (9-6) at No. 8 Rock Canyon (12-2-1)

Game 4: No. 24 Fairview (6-6-3) at No. 9 Liberty (14-1)

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 18: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Quarterfinals (Nov. 6, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 28 Chatfield (8-7) at No. 5 Castle View (12-2-1), 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 21 Pine Creek (9-5-1) at NO. 12 CHEROKEE TRAIL (11-2-2), 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 29 Chaparral (7-7-1) at No. 4 Arapahoe (12-1-2)

Game 8: No. 20 Rampart (10-4-1) at No. 13 Denver South (12-3), 6 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 19: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 30 Adams City (12-3) at No. 3 Fort Collins (12-2-1)

Game 10: NO. 19 AURORA CENTRAL (13-2) vs. No. 14 Mountain Vista (9-4-2) at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.

Game 11: NO. 27 GATEWAY (10-4-1) at No. 6 Silver Creek (15-0)

Game 12: NO. 22 REGIS JESUIT (7-6-2) vs. NO. 11 GRANDVIEW (10-4-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 27 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: No. 26 Ralston Valley (8-6-1) at No. 7 Legacy (12-2-1)

Game 14: No. 23 Columbine (10-5) at No. 10 Broomfield (10-4-1)

Game 15: No. 31 Doherty (9-5-1) at No. 2 Valor Christian (14-1)

Game 16: No. 18 Lakewood (11-3-1) at No. 15 Denver East (9-3-3)

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 10 at DU Soccer Stadium)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Weidner Field, Colorado Springs)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner

