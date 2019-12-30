AURORA | City selections (Regis Jesuit) and others programs (Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge) on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2019 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Nick Dermer, sr. (M), John Krupanzsky, sr. (D), Braden Murphy, sr. (D), Casey McCloskey, sr. (F) and JP Pak, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Parker Guns, sr. (D), Brady Kuzinski, sr. (M), Parker Landry sr. (F) and Gabe Stephen, sr. (M), Castle View; Alex Brousseau, sr. (D) and Josh Linero, jr. (D), Chaparral; Colby Coveny, sr. (GK), Blake Mandler, sr. (M) and Maddox Tinjum, jr. (F), Douglas County; Joe Herman, sr. (F) and Carlos Jimenez, sr. (D), Heritage; Hazma Khressat, sr. (F) and Nolan Schroeder, jr. (D), Highlands Ranch; Enzo Ewari, sr. (D) and Perry McCord, jr. (D), Legend; Caiden Dixon, sr. (D), Mark Nicolosi, sr. (D) and Nate Robinson, sr. (D), Mountain Vista; Chris Cornn, sr. (F), Cameron Klein, sr. (GK) and Brandon Wobshaw, jr. (D), Ponderosa; Will Durbin, sr. (GK), Ian Fleming, sr. (GK) and Dani Haddad, sr. (M), Rock Canyon; Matthew Schultz, jr. (D), ThunderRidge

League champion: Regis Jesuit. Player of the Year: Chris Cornn (Ponderosa). Coach of the Year: Rick Wolf, Regis Jesuit. Sportsmanship: Legend

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Alex Billings, jr. (D), Tanner Scarth, jr. (D) and Trey Tomlin, jr. (GK), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Isaac Bohrer, jr. (M), Enrique Mujica, jr. (D) and Bailey Voit, soph. (M), Castle View; Matt Brousseau, sr. (M) and Justin Lintonsmith, jr. (M), Chaparral; Sam Hying, sr. (M) and Cameron Travis, sr. (D), Douglas County; Austin Bostwick, sr. (D) and Kole Villescas, jr. (GK), Heritage; Carter Jensen, sr. (M) and Jed Weissman, jr. (M), Highlands Ranch; Grant O’Malley, sr. (M) and Michael Warnick, sr. (D), Legend; Ben Nalen, sr. (GK) and Brian Timmons, soph. (M), Mountain Vista; Braeden Buttchen jr. (D) and James Hanson, sr. (M), Ponderosa; Alec Mikolajczak, jr. (F) and David Pousma, jr. (D), Rock Canyon; Brody Bassett, jr. (D) and Aiden Lunstra, sr. (GK), ThunderRidge