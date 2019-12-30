AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and those from other programs (Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen) on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2019 boys soccer season as selected by league caoches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Justice Tyler, sr. (GK), Cherokee Trail; Arnold Gutierrez, sr. and AJ Heber, sr., Eaglecrest; Ben Beckman, soph., Ethan Corbett, sr. and Ivan Luna, sr., Grandview; Trent Johnson, sr. (GK), Simon Liga, jr. and Beneyam Yifru, sr., Overland; Brian Arrieta, sr. and Pablo Sisneros, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Connor Crookham, sr. and Zach Miller, sr., Arapahoe; Blake Bennett, sr., Ian Elliott, sr., Cole Frederick, sr., Zach Lewis, sr., Nolan Roberts, sr. and Cody Wellington, sr., Cherry Creek; Cole Dempsey, jr. and AJ Gamueda, jr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Beneyam Yifru, Overland. Coach of the Year: Daniel Pennington, Overland

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jaxon Eicher, sr. and Luke Simmons, jr., Cherokee Trail; JJ Farbes, sr. (GK), Abel Flores, sr. and Tyler Harshfield, sr., Eaglecrest; Stolle Hall, jr. and Steven Rangel, sr., Grandview; Matt Anderson, sr., Munaf Harun, sr., Anis Hule, sr., Komil Khatamov, jr. and Luis Soto-Morales, sr., Overland; Bryant Becerra, sr. and Nyasha Mpondi, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Caleb Ballard, soph., Garrett Lyles, sr., Sam Myers, jr. and Jaden Wolf, jr., Arapahoe; Carsten Jones, jr., Michael Mennona, sr. and James Puttmann, sr. (GK), Cherry Creek; Kyle Cooper, sr. and Luke Elges, sr., Mullen