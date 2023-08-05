Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for Aug. 5, 2023, details the reaction of Vista PEAK Prep’s Irvin Carreon after he scored a key goal in the Bison’s big 4-3 overtime home win over Denver West on Sept. 6, 2017. Carreon joined Hunter Carroll and Noah Karwacki as regulation goal-scorers for coach Federico Gomez’s Vista PEAK team, which got the winning score from Christian Magana in the 85th minute (see story, here). Magana assisted on two of the first three goals and then tallied midway through the first overtime period to keep the Bison undefeated at the time and they went on to finish the season 8-6-1. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

