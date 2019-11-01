AURORA | The city’s presence in the Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs got cut drastically Friday, as only two of the six Aurora teams in action came out on top.

Sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit and seventh-seeded Grandview both defended their home fields against No. 27 Bear Creek and No. 26 Poudre, respectively.

No. 20 Aurora Central and No. 21 Rangeview both had one-goal leads for at least a short time in the second half against No. 13 Rocky Mountain and No. 12 Arapahoe, respectively, but both ended up on the short end of overtime decisions, while No. 25 Smoky Hill and No. 29 Gateway fell by multiple goals to highly-seeded opponents on the road.

No. 23 Eaglecrest completes the first round for Aurora teams with a 1 p.m. Saturday contest at Douglas County Stadium against No. 10 Castle View. The Raptors-SaberCats winner moves on to face Grandview, while Regis Jesuit’s second round opponent is also unknown as No. 22 Liberty and No. 11 Denver East play Saturday.

Here’s a look at how things went for Aurora teams Friday:

(6) REGIS JESUIT 6, (27) BEAR CREEK 0

The Raiders scored four times in the first half and two more times in the second half to post a result that ranked as the most lopsided of any in the opening round thus far.

Senior Luke Galan — who had five goals all season coming into the game — rank up a hat trick, while seniors John Krupanszky and Casey McCloskey and sophomore Nico Correa also scored as coach Rick Wolf’s team improved to 13-1-2.

The Raiders stretched their shutout streak to a sixth straight game.

(7) GRANDVIEW 1, (26) POUDRE 0

The Wolves and Impalas played into halftime in a scoreless deadlock before senior Ivan Luna tallied what proved to be the only goal in the second half.

Sophomore Charlie Lucero picked up the assist on Luna’s goal and coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team posted its second shutout in the last three games and improved to 11-3-2 overall.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports