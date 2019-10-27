AURORA | Casey McCloskey scored for the first time in awhile, but his drought-buster was huge for the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team.

The senior striker’s latest goal — which put him into double-digits for the season — came in overtime Friday afternoon to lift the Raiders to a 1-0 win over Castle View and secure the Continental League championship.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Regis Jesuit team improved to 9-0-1 in league play and finished the regular season at 12-1-2, putting it in prime position when the Class 5A state playoff bracket is announced on Monday. The Raiders were No. 6 in the final 5A RPI standings.

Regis Jesuit — which is undefeated in Colorado play with its only loss coming to Rockhurst on Sept. 28 during the Jesuit Classic — boosted its winning streak to six games when McCloskey scored his 10th goal of the season in the first extra period off an assist from junior Brendan O’Toole.

It was McCloskey’s first goal since Oct. 8.

REGIS JESUIT 1, CASTLE VIEW 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Castle View 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Overtime

Regis Jesuit — Casey McCloskey (Brendan O’Toole)