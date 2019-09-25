PARKER | When Casey McCloskey scores a goal, the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team wins.

Even when the senior forward hasn’t, the Raiders also win or at least tie as they have yet to lose in 2019.

Regis Jesuit needed two goals to get past feisty Ponderosa Tuesday at sun drenched EchoPark Stadium and that’s just what they got from McCloskey in the second half of a 2-1 victory that moved it to 4-0-1 on the season.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Raiders fell behind early against the Mustangs (3-4-1, 1-2 Continental League) early and missed on a few chances late to net the equalizer before halftime.

McCloskey — who scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Mullen and registered a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Legend — scored on feeds from juniors Alex Billings and Tanner Scarth to push his team to victory.

Junior Trey Tomlin kept the Regis Jesuit goal clean after the early Ponderosa score.

The Raiders take a departure from league play to head to Wisconsin to play in the annual Jesuit Classic before they return to play Highlands Ranch Oct. 1.

REGIS JESUIT 2, PONDEROSA 1



Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Ponderosa 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Alex Billings, Tanner Scarth