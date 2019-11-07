AURORA | The Grandview boys soccer team is headed back to its accustomed spot in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Senior Keith Brady scored in each half for the seventh-seeded Wolves Wednesday night in their matchup against 10th-seeded Castle View in a freezing drizzle at Legacy Stadium as they moved into the final eight for the fourth straight season.

Coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team improved to 12-2-3 and will return to its home field Saturday (time TBA) for a matchup with No. 18 Pine Creek (11-5-1), which upset third-seeded Cherry Creek — one of only two teams to beat the Wolves during the regular season — late in double overtime.

Grandview, last season’s state runner-up, is seeking a third consecutive trip to the Final Four.

In a freezing drizzle that made the footing difficult in places and caused the ball to move unpredictably, the Wolves and SaberCats — who knocked out No. 23 Eaglecrest in the opening round — went back and forth until Grandview senior Ivan Luna created an opportunity in front of the Castle View goal.

While Luna didn’t finish, Brady was there for the follow up to put the Wolves in front. He added another goal in the second half for this third score in the past four games.

Senior goalkeeper Jacob George oversaw a second straight playoff shutout for Grandview and a fifth clean sheet in the past seven games.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(7) GRANDVIEW 2, (10) CASTLE VIEW 0

Score by halves:

Castle View 0 0 — 0

Grandview 1 1 —

SCORING

First half

Grandview — Keith Brady (Ivan Luna)

Second half

Grandview — Brady