AURORA | Luke Galan’s postseason scoring binge has helped the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team get into the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.

The senior midfielder accounted for five goals in the previous 15 games of the season, but he has scored four times in two postseason games, including what proved to be the game-winner in the Raiders’ 2-0 second round win over Liberty Wednesday.

Galan scored in the first half and assisted on junior Brendan O’Toole’s insurance score in the second half as sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit overcame the 22nd-seeded Lancers and freezing drizzle at Lou Kellogg Stadium to join the eight teams remaining alive in the postseason.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Raiders (14-1-2) stretched their win streak to eight games and earned a trip to play at third-seeded Rampart on Saturday. The Rams remain the only undefeated team left at 16-0-1 after a 1-0 win over Regis Jesuit’s fellow Continental League team, No. 14 Rock Canyon, in the second round.

The Raiders made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 when they lost to Rock Canyon with a semifinal berth on the line.

Seventh-seeded Grandview, the only other Aurora program to make it through the opening round, also moved into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over 10th-seeded Castle View.

Regis Jesuit and Grandview could meet in the semifinals with quarterfinal wins.

(6) REGIS JESUIT 2, (22) LIBERTY 0

Score by halves:

Liberty 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 1 1 — 2

SCORING

First half

Regis Jesuit — Luke Galan

Second half

Regis Jesuit — Brendan O’Toole (Galan)