AURORA | Aurora West College Prep picked up a 4-2 victory over Jefferson Academy Tuesday evening at Aurora Public Schools Stadium to move into the quarterfinals of the Class 3A boys soccer state playoffs.

Senior Samuel Robinson opened the scoring in the 8th minute and was followed in goal scoring by seniors German Alvarado, Ayub Khalif and Briallan Santiago for coach Alfredo Juarez Jr’s fourth-seeded Spartans, who held off a 20th-seeded Jaguars team that scored twice in the second half.

Aurora West (16-1) — winners of 16 straight games since a loss to Regis Groff in its season opener — will play a third straight home game when it plays host to No. 5 Roaring Fork (13-2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at APS Stadium for the chance to play in the 3A semifinals.

Santiago (who has four goals in two playoff games and 44 for the season) picked up an assist, as did senior Juan Leyva and junior Oscar Torres, while sophomore goalkeeper Angel Rodriguez made nine saves.

(4) AURORA WEST COLLEGE PREP 4, (20) JEFFERSON ACADEMY 2

Score by halves:

Jeff. Acad. 0 2 — 2

AWCPA 2 2 — 4

AWCPA goals: German Alvarado, Ayub Khalif, Samuel Robinson, Briallan Santiago. AWCPA assists: Juan Leyva, Santiago, Oscar Torres. AWCPA saves: Angel Rodriguez (11 shots on goal-9 saves)