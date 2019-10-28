AURORA | The drama for the Aurora Central boys soccer team took place the previous night when it need help from district rival Rangeview.

After the Raiders earned a wild 2-1 victory over Gateway, it was all gravy for the Trojans Friday afternoon in a game rescheduled due to weather.

Aurora Central knew a win over visiting Hinkley assured it of the outright EMAC championship and an automatic bid in the Class 5A boys soccer state playoffs and the Trojans left no doubt with a 7-1 victory over the Thunderbirds.

Coach Dorgham Alkabi’s Aurora Central team finished the regular season 11-4 overall — one of a handful of teams in Aurora to record double-digit victories — and 9-1 in league play, while it ended up No. 20 in the final 5A RPI standings. The Colorado High School Activities Association is set to release the 5A state playoff bracket Oct. 28.

The Trojans scored a big 2-1 home victory over defending EMAC champion Rangeview on Oct. 3 thanks to junior Jose Bucio, who scored both goals, including the game-winner inside the final minute of regulation.

Aurora Central’s title hopes took a hit with a 4-2 loss to Gateway on Oct. 15 and the Olys could have taken the championship with a win over the Raiders. In a electric contest in front of full stands (including several Trojans), Rangeview held off Gateway to open the door.

Alkabi’s team kicked the door with a win against Hinkley (8-7, 6-4) in a game in which Bucio added two more goals to push his team-leading total to 17 for the season. Junior Diego Mendoza also scored a second-half goal for Aurora Central.

AURORA CENTRAL 7, HINKLEY 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 1 — 1

Aur. Central 4 3 — 7