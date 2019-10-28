AURORA | The final RPI standings in Class 5A boys soccer were finalized Monday morning ahead of the release of the 32-team state bracket.

Two city programs with league championships in their pocket — Continental League winner Regis Jesuit and EMAC winner Aurora Central — along with five other Aurora programs hold positions in the RPI standings to qualify for the postseason field.

Eight league champions earn automatic bids into the field, while RPI is used to establish and seed the remaining 24 teams.

The 12-1-2 Raiders lead the way among Aurora spots in the No. 6 slot, one in front of Grandview (10-2-3) — the Centennial League runner-up — while the Trojans sit No. 20, Rangeview No. 21, Eaglecrest No. 23, Smoky Hill No. 26 and Gateway No. 30.

On the outside looking in is Overland, which ended up in the No. 33 spot with an RPI of 0.523863. The Trailblazers finished 8-6-1 with two more wins than they had last season.

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER FINAL RPI STANDINGS

Ranking-record-RPI: 1. Legacy (14-1), 0.685908; 2. Cherry Creek (11-2-2), 0.661154; 3. Rampart (14-0-1), 0.656040; 4. Arvada West (13-2), 0.649055; 5. Boulder (12-3), 0.648952; 6. REGIS JESUIT (12-1-2), 0.641455; 7. GRANDVIEW (10-2-3), 0.637659; 8. Fairview (12-3), 0.637102; 9. Broomfield (12-2-1), 0.636947; 10. Castle View (10-2-3), 0.614170; 11. Denver East (10-3-2), 0.603220; 12. Arapahoe (9-5-1), 0.586293; 13. Rocky Mountain (9-5-1), 0.584919; 14. Rock Canyon (9-3-3), 0.583741; 15. Ralston Valley (7-5-3), 0.581835; 16. Fossil Ridge (9-5-1), 0.581716; 17. Far Northeast Warriors (10-5), 0.577886; 18. Valor Christian (10-4-1), 0.576817; 19. Pine Creek (9-5-1), 0.574628; 20. AURORA CENTRAL (11-4), 0.574263; 21. RANGEVIEW (11-3-1), 0.569934; 22. Liberty (10-4-1), 0.569590; 23. EAGLECREST (9-6), 0.564601; 24. Douglas County (9-6), 0.562232; 25. Poudre (8-6-1), 0.553542; 26. SMOKY HILL (7-7-1), 0.552981; 27. Mountain Vista (6-6-3), 0.548954; 28. Bear Creek (9-6), 0.544889; 29. Chatfield (9-6), 0.544832; 30. GATEWAY (10-5), 0.542728; 31. Fort Collins (6-8-1), 0.530190; 32. Fruita Monument (9-6), 0.525587

Other Aurora RPI standings: 33. Overland (8-6-1), 0.523863; 41. Hinkley (8-7), 0.488570; 47. Cherokee Trail (2-11-2), 0.453729; 56. Vista PEAK (4-11), 0.413131