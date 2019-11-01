AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament, which began on Oct. 31, 2019. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: No. 1 Legacy 4, No. 32 Grand Junction 0

Game 2: No. 17 Far Northeast Warriors (10-5) at No. 16 Fossil Ridge (9-5-1), 4:30 p.m.



Game 3: No. 8 Fairview 3, NO. 25 SMOKY HILL 0

Game 4: No. 24 Douglas County (9-6) at No. 9 Broomfield (12-2-1), 10 a.m., Nov. 2

Second round (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 17: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Legacy (15-1)

Game 18: Game 4 winner at No. 8 Fairview (13-3)

Quarterfinals (Nov. 9, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 5 Boulder 3, No. 28 Mountain Vista 2 (OT)



Game 6: No. 12 Arapahoe 2, NO. 21 RANGEVIEW 1 (OT)



Game 7: No. 4 Arvada West 3, NO. 29 GATEWAY 1

Game 8: No. 13 Rocky Mountain 2, NO. 20 AURORA CENTRAL 1 (OT)

Second round (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 19: No. 12 Arapahoe (10-5-1) at No. 5 Boulder (13-3)

Game 20: No. 13 Rocky Mountain (10-5-1) at No. 4 Arvada West (14-2)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 9, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 30 Chatfield (9-6) vs. No. 3 Rampart (14-0-1), 5:30 p.m., Oct. 31, District 20 Stadium



Game 10: No. 19 Valor Christian (10-4-1) vs. No. 14 Rock Canyon (9-3-3), 3 p.m., Shea Stadium



Game 11: No. 27 Bear Creek (9-6) at NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (12-1-2), 4 p.m.



Game 12: No. 22 Liberty (10-4-1) at No. 11 Denver East (10-3-2), 5 p.m., Nov. 2



Second round (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 21: Game 10 winner at No. 3 Rampart (15-0-1)

Game 22: Game 12 winner at NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (13-1-2)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 9, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: NO. 7 GRANDVIEW 1, No. 26 Poudre 0



Game 14: NO. 23 EAGLECREST (9-6) vs. No. 10 Castle View (10-2-3), 1 p.m., Nov. 2, Douglas County Stadium

Game 15: No. 31 Fort Collins (6-8-1) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (11-2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Game 16: No. 18 Pine Creek (9-5-1) at No. 15 Ralston Valley (7-5-3), 6:30 p.m., North Area Athletic Complex



Second round (Nov. 6, higher seed host)

Game 23: Game 14 winner at NO. 7 GRANDVIEW (11-2-3)

Game 24: Game 16 winner at No. 2 Cherry Creek (12-2-2)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 9, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 13 at EchoPark Stadium)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 15 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner, 6 p.m.