AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other programs (Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first and second teams for the 2019 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2019 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jose Bucio, jr. (F), Saul Castellano, sr. (D) and Javier Garcia, sr. (M), Aurora Central; Luis Marquez, sr. (M), Diego Ocampo, soph. (F) and Jose Vasquez, sr. (D), Gateway; Rudy Medina, jr. (M) and Shandelle Quintanilla, jr. (D), Hinkley; Alan Martinez, jr. (D), Braidon Nourse, sr. (F) and Rashid Seidu-Aroza, sr. (F), Rangeview; Oscar Cambra, jr. (F) and Mohammed Al-Jeab Medina, sr. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Humberto Flores, jr. (D) and Andy Galvan, jr. (M), Adams City; Mark Day, sr. (D), Brighton; Luis Ramirez, jr. (F), Northglenn; Carlos Rodriguez, sr. (M), Prairie View; Jacob Munoz (M), Thornton; Jesus Hernandez, sr. (D), Michael Lopez Reyes, soph. (M), Emerson Robles, sr. (F) and Kevin De Anda Rodriguez, sr. (GK), Westminster

Player of the Year: Rashid Seidu-Aroza, Rangeview. Coach(es) of the Year: Dorgham Alkabi, Aurora Central and Alejandro Garcia, Gateway

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Delfino Cruz, sr. (GK), Felipe Hernandez, jr. (F), Darwin Levia, soph. (M), Nathaniel Saracay, jr. (D) and Clever Sibomana, soph. (M), Aurora Central; Ramiro Aguirre, sr., (D), Winston Franco del Cid, sr. (F) and Milton Matute, jr. (M), Gateway; Cheribun Dolliance, sr. (F) and Victor Muro, sr. (D), Hinkley; Erik Gonzalez, sr. (D) and Christian Valdez, jr. (M), Rangeview; Ivan Carreon, sr. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Brian Ramirez, jr. (D), Adams City; Shawn Bailey, sr. (F), Brighton; Yahir Perez, soph. (M) and Alvin Vang, sr. (D), Northglenn; Zachary Carr, sr. (GK) and Jonas Tiensvold, sr. (F), Prairie View; Hector Mario Morales (F), Kevin Ortiz (M), Thornton; Brian Valencia Soto, sr. (M), Westminster