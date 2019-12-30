Rangeview senior Rashid Seidu-Aroza led Class 5A in goals scored with 40 during the 2019 boys soccer season and was voted as the EMAC’s Player of the Year in addition to one of the Raiders’ three first team all-league selections as voted by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other programs (Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first and second teams for the 2019 boys soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2019 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jose Bucio, jr. (F), Saul Castellano, sr. (D) and Javier Garcia, sr. (M), Aurora Central; Luis Marquez, sr. (M), Diego Ocampo, soph. (F) and Jose Vasquez, sr. (D), Gateway; Rudy Medina, jr. (M) and Shandelle Quintanilla, jr. (D), Hinkley; Alan Martinez, jr. (D), Braidon Nourse, sr. (F) and Rashid Seidu-Aroza, sr. (F), Rangeview; Oscar Cambra, jr. (F) and Mohammed Al-Jeab Medina, sr. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Humberto Flores, jr. (D) and Andy Galvan, jr. (M), Adams City; Mark Day, sr. (D), Brighton; Luis Ramirez, jr. (F), Northglenn; Carlos Rodriguez, sr. (M), Prairie View; Jacob Munoz (M), Thornton; Jesus Hernandez, sr. (D), Michael Lopez Reyes, soph. (M), Emerson Robles, sr. (F) and Kevin De Anda Rodriguez, sr. (GK), Westminster

Player of the Year: Rashid Seidu-Aroza, Rangeview. Coach(es) of the Year: Dorgham Alkabi, Aurora Central and Alejandro Garcia, Gateway

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Delfino Cruz, sr. (GK), Felipe Hernandez, jr. (F), Darwin Levia, soph. (M), Nathaniel Saracay, jr. (D) and Clever Sibomana, soph. (M), Aurora Central; Ramiro Aguirre, sr., (D), Winston Franco del Cid, sr. (F) and Milton Matute, jr. (M), Gateway; Cheribun Dolliance, sr. (F) and Victor Muro, sr. (D), Hinkley; Erik Gonzalez, sr. (D) and Christian Valdez, jr. (M), Rangeview; Ivan Carreon, sr. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Brian Ramirez, jr. (D), Adams City; Shawn Bailey, sr. (F), Brighton; Yahir Perez, soph. (M) and Alvin Vang, sr. (D), Northglenn; Zachary Carr, sr. (GK) and Jonas Tiensvold, sr. (F), Prairie View; Hector Mario Morales (F), Kevin Ortiz (M), Thornton; Brian Valencia Soto, sr. (M), Westminster

