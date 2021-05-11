DENVER | There was no shortage of raindrops during Monday’s boys lacrosse matchup between Smoky Hill and Thomas Jefferson, but goals were in short supply.

The Buffaloes — who were making their season debut and playing their first contest since May 1, 2019 — and Spartans combined for just eight goals in a contest hampered by a steady downpour that also featured good play in the goal on both ends and finished in a 5-3 Thomas Jefferson victory.

Senior Jacob Rea scored two of the two goals for Smoky Hill, both of which brought his team even at the time, and senior Jason Brodsky added the other, while senior Dax Smestad recorded seven saves for coach Gerry McCullar’s Buffaloes.

Thomas Jefferson (1-2) got goals from five different players, including the eventual game winner in the early stages of the fourth quarter from Luke Poirer. Spartans’ goalie Eli Malik faced 13 shots from Smoky Hill and stopped 10 of them.

Smoky Hill senior goalie Dax Smestad — who pushed the ball all the way up the field on a couple of occasions and also got off a shot on goal — saved seven of 12 shots against.

The Buffaloes are scheduled to visit Denver North (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THOMAS JEFFERSON 5, SMOKY HILL 3

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 1 1 1 0 — 3

Thomas Jefferson 1 2 0 2 — 5

Smoky Hill goals: Jacob Rea 2, Jason Brodsky. Thomas Jefferson goals: Max Barnhill, Jacob Edwards, Luke Lloyd, Luke Poirier, Alex Trujillo. Smoky Hill assist: Ben Lount. Thomas Jefferson assist: Holden Knostman. Smoky Hill saves: Dax Smestad (12 shots on goal-7 saves). Thomas Jefferson saves: Eli Malik (13 shots on goal-10 saves)