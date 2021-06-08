AURORA | Reschedule multiple times, the Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek boys lacrosse teams finally squared off Monday night at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

The drama of a matchup between two teams that filled the Nos. 3 (Cherry Creek) and 4 (Regis Jesuit) spots in CHSAANow.com’s most recent Class 5A state poll didn’t last for long, as the Bruins built a seven-goal lead by halftime and pushed it into double digits in the second half for a 14-4 victory.

Senior Jack Egan scored in the third period to briefly give Regis Jesuit a spark it couldn’t quite build on and senior Will McFadden scored twice in the final period for coach Jim Soran’s Raiders, who previously low in goals on the season was seven in a loss to second-ranked Valor Christian May 28.

Regis Jesuit concludes the regular season with a pair of home games as Chaparral visits on Tuesday and Arapahoe comes in on Thursday.

(3) CHERRY CREEK 14, (4) REGIS JESUIT 4

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 3 5 3 3 — 14

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 2 — 4