AURORA | In the ninth minute of extra lacrosse, on a frozen field with a light snow falling and defense setting the tone on both sides, Jiberal Jones went for it.

The junior midfielder advanced towards the goal and a second before taking a big hit got off a shot that found its way into the Palmer net and lifted the Rangeview boys lacrosse team to a 5-4 triple-overtime home victory.

Jones scored twice and had an assist, while junior Nolan Long and sophomores Connor White and JuJu Smith also scored goals for the Raiders on a night on which offense was at a premium. Coach Eric Dinkel’s Rangeview team played its third straight game decided by two goals or less and extended its winning streak to two games following an 0-8 start.

The Raiders (2-8, 2-3 in 4A Metro League) defeated Clear Creek 6-4 in their previous game after an 8-7 loss to Denver North.

Against Palmer, four full periods were not enough to decide a winner, nor were two four-minute overtimes, during which neither team was able to convert man-up opportunities or get off any quality shots.

A minute into the third overtime, however, Jones (who had scored earlier off a pass from White) found a slight crack in a thicket of Palmer defenders and got off a shot that made it past Terrors goalie Garner Baker. As the Raiders’ bench exploded in celebration, Jones remained on the turf and had to be attended to by trainers, before he was helped off.

A true moment of sportsmanship took place in the handshake line when Baker and several Palmer players shook Jones’ hand or gave him a hug.

Freshman Adrian Pacheco also picked up an assist for Rangeview and junior goalie DaVaughn Vorrice kept the nets clean to the finish with help from an aggressive defense.

Rangeview returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at home against The Vanguard School.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports